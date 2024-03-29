Chicho's Subs 32 Market Sq SE, Unit 126
Chicho's Subs Menu
Hot Subs
- Chicho's Cheesesteak$11.99
Sliced Ribeye Steak, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese
- Greenway Chicken$8.99
Grilled chicken , lettuce, tomatoes, pickles ,cheese
- Italian Mountain$10.50
Meatballs, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
- The Roanoker$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions ,cheese
- The Star$9.99
Roastbeef, turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.99
Sliced chicken breast, onions, peppers, provolone cheese
Cold Subs
- American Hoagie$8.50
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber
- Salame, Ham & Cheese$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hot cherry peppers
- Italian Hoagie$10.99
Ham, salame, prosciutto, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onions, cheese
- BLT$8.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes
- Tuna Salad$8.99
Lettuce , tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese
- Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese
- Ham, Capicola and Cheese$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese
- Avocado Toast$8.50
Olive oil , bacon
- Veggie Sandwich$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, spinach, green peppers, onions, avocado
Salads
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, egg, croutons
- Chef salad$7.99
Turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumber
- Grilled Chicken salad$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, avocado, croutons
- Ranch Salad$7.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber
- Tuna Salad$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Sides
- Chips$1.50
If ordering online, please specify below:
- Cookies$1.50
- French Fries$3.00
- Loaded Fries$7.99
Loaded fries served with crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese topped with green onions
- Salchipapa$7.99
Peruvian delicacy which is served with fries, hot dog slices, and marinated cole in addition to a layer of mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard.
